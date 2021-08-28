Humphrey Tettey named U.S. based best Male Vocalist of the Year 2021 at Ghana Music Awards USA

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: Mz Gee, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian Gospel musician Humphrey Tettey is now the Best Male Vocalist of the Year.



He received the coveted title and plaque at this year's Ghana Music Awards event held on August 21, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



The event included a star-studded cast of past, current and up-and-coming music artiste both in the U.S. and in Ghana.



Ghana Music Awards celebrates and recognizes excellence in music in a variety of genres including, gospel.



Humphrey Tettey is a son of Accra, Ghana who has dedicated his life to raising the name Jesus through worship. With a unique sound and fresh international appeal, Tettey wowed the crowd with a medley of praise at the award ceremony. Nominated for four outstanding awards for excellence in music, he was humbled to be named U.S. Based Best Male Vocalist of the Year 2021.



When asked about the inspiration for his single ‘Running Back’ which had earned him the prestigious award, Tettey gave glory to God saying “God is the only shelter from every storm and the only true place we can all run to.” Indeed!



With his new collaboration with MOG music coming out this fall, fans already know it will be a huge success. Sounds of GMA 2022 are sure to be in the air!