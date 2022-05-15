'Humble yourselves and you’ll find love' – A Plus to female celebrities

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid some female celebrities lamenting about not finding love, A Plus, has issued a sure way to resolve the 'love drought' issue.



A Plus said until some female celebrities (feminists) let their guards down and respect the men in their lives, love will continue to elude them.



His statements are on the back of Yvonne Nelson’s claims that finding love in Ghana has been a daunting task for her.



Yvonne has stated on countless platforms that she hasn’t been lucky with love.



“Finding love in this country is difficult. Mem even find it difficult if I tell them I love them so I have given up on love. I met someone and we were talking, the first time the person visited me, he started to ask a lot of questions. He questioned my wealth and how I was able to acquire my properties. I asked if he hasn’t been following my career or the stuff I have been doing and I felt insulted."



"I’m working on a lot of project when it comes out it will highlight my true life story. Society makes it look like a man should be successful than a woman and once it’s the other way round, men feel intimidated,” she emphasized on UTV’s United Showbiz.



But A Plus thinks that women, particularly, self-made women can only find love if they are willing to humble themselves enough for their male partners.



“If you are a woman listening to me and you have intentions of successfully getting married in Ghana, one key thing is required and that is respect. You are supposed to have a lot of respect for your man and your man is supposed to have a lot of respect and love for you. If you don’t want to love a man it's not by force. Women these days have the perception that what men can do, they can do better. So they don’t regard the men in their lives."



"Humble yourselves! If you want to marry in Ghana, you need to understand how things work here. When you are disrespectful, your husband wouldn’t even allow you to enrich yourselves and better your standard of living. No man likes to be stressed. Just humble yourself to be loved.”



Watch the video below:



