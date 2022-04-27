Humble Garrison outdoors new tracklist, official art cover for his debut album 'Voice Of The People'

Music of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: John Claude Tamakloe

The thirst-quenching art cover and track list for the much anticipated 'Voice Of The People' debut album by mushrooming Ashaiman-based act Humble Garrison is officially out.



The design on the cover speaks in magnificent volume; the kingly look displayed there simply depicts the classic weight of the entire album. It's scheduled for release in the second week of May 2022.



The reflecting light on the album has to do with the artists featured on the project including reigning VGMA reggae/dancehall artist of the year Episode, Sista Afia, Lyrical Joe, Larruso, Tulenkey, and a host of other incredible acts.



The 14 tracks album defines the day-to-day struggle of every hustler, and the challenges it comes with in addition to the winning mindset. In a nutshell, Humble Garrison has taking it upon himself to be the mouthpiece or megaphone of the voiceless.



Production credit goes to Meth Mix, Kemenya Tvee, DopeNkoaa, Fox Beatz, Silky Beatz, Mr. Brown Beatz, and Bentil Radihova. But it was mixed and mastered by Meth Mix. Without these geniuses, the album can't cause an ear orgasm.



'Voice Of The People' will for sure generate a great deal of discussion amongst industry players, as well as turn passive fans into active fans.