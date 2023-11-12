'Hugh Masekela snatched my father’s wife' - Adina discloses

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi Ndamse has revealed that South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, singer, and composer Hugh Masekela, snatched the wife of her father from him back in the day.



Speaking with Hammer Nti on the show Hammer Time on Pure FM Kumasi, Adina further revealed that, the incident happened in Liberia where both his father and Hugh Masekela worked as doctors.



“Do you know Hugh Masekela of South Africa he was the one who snatched my father’s wife from him and he has a child with her. My father was very sad”, Adina told Hammer Nti on the show monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to the award-winning singer, during the days of her father and Hugh Masekela in Liberia both Ghanaians and South Africans were cohabiting peacefully. “Hugh Masekela, my father, and his wife were all doctors,” he added.



According to Adina, her biological mother later married her father, who suffered an intense heartbreak.



