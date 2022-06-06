Huge revenue can be generated from use of voice - Jay Foley

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Media Personality and Entrepreneur Jay Foley has said that there is nothing like a good or bad voice and that huge revenue can be generated from the use of our voices.



Speaking with Valerie N. Danso on the Entertainment Segment of the GTV Breakfast Show on Thursday, June 2, Jay Foley explained that every voice would fit a particular project.



“This is the rule; once you can speak, you can always train your voice to fit a certain particular kind of product. So we do have people who sound perfect for dairy products, we do have people who sound perfect for beverage products, we have people who sound perfect for trailers, you name them”, he inferred.



As a voiceover artist, the entrepreneur gave the difference between voiceovers and voice acting with instances like the automated voice that we hear when we try calling a number, the voice we hear in buses that are run in European countries that seek to give directives when people are on board and even in some kinds of documentaries and people are really making huge sums from that.



“Interactive voice recordings, when you take your phone, ‘your call credit is…”, someone said it, someone was paid, right? It’s huge revenue, there’s huge employment in there, and is your voice”.



As a voiceover artist with over 18 years of experience, he iterated that there’s nothing like a good or bad voice. Every voice can be trained or guided.



“You do not need to have any magical voice to act off as a voiceover artist. Once you can speak, simple…so never limit yourself”, he said.