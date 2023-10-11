How will you get saved if you don’t believe in God? - Stephanie Benson preaches

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Ghanaian-UK-based musician, actress, and entrepreneur, Stephanie Benson, has stated that she believes in God and no other entity. Therefore, she is not perturbed when people accuse her of being cursed due to her breast cancer.



According to her, the assertion that women who suffer from breast cancer have been cursed by their families or somebody else is not fair because it demoralizes the individual and makes them struggle in those moments of recovery.



The UK-based artist, who occasionally becomes embroiled in controversies, emphasized that she is not bothered by such societal stigma because she believes in God. She suggests that those who believe in other entities might make such claims.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Stephanie Benson, while sharing her opinion on breast cancer, advised Ghanaians to refrain from stigmatizing persons who are battling breast cancer and to have faith in God to heal them.



"That stigma on breast cancer is not good, as it implies the person has been cursed by their family or somebody else. As for me, I haven't committed any offense, and even if someone has cursed me, so what?



"We are all supposed to believe in God, as He is the only one who can save us. So if you believe in another entity, how are you going to be saved?" she quizzed.



Stephanie Benson urged men to support their partners when they are battling breast cancer and to focus on enjoying all aspects of their relationship.



"I think that too many women suffer internally when they are going through cancer. Secondly, many women don't receive support from their partners when they go through breast cancer, which is really damaging for their recovery. I want men to understand that it does not matter what a woman is going through, whether she loses her breast or goes through breast cancer.



"They are not going to die; you have to make them feel good. If you love somebody, it does not matter whether they have breasts or not. There are many other aspects of the woman you can enjoy," said Stephanie Benson."



