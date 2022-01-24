How top Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Super Eagles's exit from AFCON

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
It looks like Nigerian’s hope for the Super Eagles was lost when they were booted out of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, on January 23, 2022.
Some Nigerian stars took to social media to express their pain and disappointment, especially on Twitter after they trolled Ghanaians.
On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, when the Black Stars of Ghana lost to Comoros ending their AFCON campaign with a draw and two losses and a point, Nigerian trolls were out in full force on Twitter.
In some comments made by some celebrities, Ghana and Nigeria are siblings who can’t go anywhere without each other.
Read below some reactions shared by some Nigerian celebrities:
Naira Marley
Naira Marley in a post said he knew from the beginning when Nigerians met with the player from Tunisia called ‘Ifa’ they were set out to lose.
According to the Yoruba, Ifá is a system of divination. The word Ifa refers to the mystical figure Ifa or Orunmila, regarded by the Yoruba people as the deity of wisdom and intellectual development.
“From when I saw a player called ifa in tunisia team I knew we wasn’t gonna win. Referee head come be like orunmila,” he tweeted.
