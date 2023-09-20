How to share nude photos safely – Police spokesperson counsels

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has highlighted some guidance on how to safely share sexual content online.



His message serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of extortion and blackmail that have recently emanated from sharing nude videos.



SP Hundeyin emphasized the importance of protecting one's identity and privacy when participating in private online conversations.



He offers guidance on how to responsibly share private information with others, such as graphic images or videos.



He wrote: “If you must send intimate images, consider using a one-view feature or obscuring your face or any other identifiable features,” Hundeyin tweeted.



He called attention to the possibility of screen-capturing or recording video calls, which could result in the unwanted recording of personal interactions without permission.



Additionally, SP Hundeyin highlighted his grave concern about the growing number of people—including public figures—who have come to him after becoming the target of extortion and blackmail attempts involving their sexual content.



His message urges everyone to use caution and safeguard their personal information when participating in such online exchanges.



