How some people try to insult me with my God-given beauty amazes me – Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian newscaster, Serwaa Amihere has wondered why several Ghanaians often try to attack her physical looks in a bid to troll her on social media.



She has been faced with several backlashes resulting from series of scandals over the past few years on social media.



It has gotten to the point where Serwaa Amihere encounters trolls even when she attempts to express her opinions on topical issues in the country.



But pondering over why some individuals strictly focus on attacking her ‘enchanting’ looks, she took to Twitter on September 7, 2021, to write, “How some people try to insult me with my God-given beauty amazes me. Me naa my beauty o, ei.”



She also believes people deliberately commit these acts just to bring down her image.



It can be recalled that Serwaa once indicated that most individuals on social media who troll others are depressed people who are just looking for avenues to lay off their situation.



“I’ve come to realize that the people who bully us have their own issues to deal with: sometimes they need attention, sometimes they are just depressed on their own and so they’ll be looking for someone to take it out on. I have a mother who sees these things and is not happy about them, I have a sister; I have a little girl who will grow and see all the nasty things that are being said about her aunty on the internet, that’s what breaks my heart,” she earlier stated on JoyFM’s SMS.



In what can be best described as her most recent scandal, Serwaa was at the receiving end when a secret account on Instagram alleged that the newscaster was having sexual relationships with some top politicians in Ghana.



