How social media users welcomed news of Yul Edochie's second wife

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nigeria actor reveals the identity of his new wife
May Yul-Edochie calls out her husband
Fans react to Yul's newfound love
Several social media users on Wednesday, reacted to the news of Nigeria actor, Yul Edochie, taking in a second wife after allegedly having a child outside his 18-year marriage with May Yul-Edochie.
The couple who have four children together were engaged in banter on Instagram after the actor publicly announced the birth of a son with a woman identified as Judy Austin.
"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."
The outburst from disappointed fans had to do with the public ridicule his first wife had to suffer after years of support in building his career and their family.
In response to Mr Edochie's viral post, the first wife wrote: "May God judge you both."
Although the celebrated Nollywood actor has come back to describe his first partner as the undisputed wife, he continues to be trolled for what many describe as a betrayal of his wife.
According to their argument, the actor signed up for a monogamous marriage but allegedly had an affair which resulted in a baby.
He only took the responsibility of the child and mother just to save himself from disgrace, this is according to persons who have reacted to the news.
A Twitter hander, @don_emex in his view noted that: "Yul Edochie committed adultery and comes out under the pretence of marrying a 2nd wife; and now the narrative changes because he's a man. It wasn't your culture when Mercy Aigbe did, but now it is your culture because he's a man,"
Another @novieverest prayed for strength for May Yul-Edochie: "If you intend to be polygamous, discuss this with the woman before you get married to her. Not after spending years with you, you bring another woman home with pregnancy. May God comfort May Edochie from the hurt Yul Edochie brought to her. Not good."
As there are two sides to a story, some social media users argued that the Nollywood actor must be given some credit for accepting the responsibility of the newborn and also coming out publicly to disclose the identity of his new lover.
A Twitter handler, @baddest_cash noted that no man is perfect and wondered if persons criticizing Mr Edochie had no skeleton in their closet: "Yul Edochie has come out publicly to claim a child from his second wife, and some of you are dragging him when we know you are also sleeping with married men and some guys are sleeping with their close friend's girlfriend You all continue one day you will be exposed."
Also in defence, @Deshysmalls added: "If Yul Edochie's wife isn't happy with his decision to marry a second wife, she should leave. I am sure if she were the one that married another husband, Yul would have left. No need for all these hot takes."
Check out some reactions from Twitter below:
Women are often their own worst enemies. A whole spec like Judy Austin should have loads of men drooling over her but nah... she chose to be a second wife to Yul Edochie. Men will always be the price!— Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) April 28, 2022
This app ????????. So Yul Edochie's blunder has automatically translated to "Marriage doesn't work"?.— ???? Blessed ???? (@Girl_isBlessed) April 28, 2022
Like, His family is the foundation of all marriages or what? If you no wan marry comot for people wey dey queue.
No be you Bianca Ojukwu slap but na you eyes dey turn.
"Whoever commits adultery with a woman lacks understanding; he who does so destroys his own soul. Wounds and dishonor he will get, and HIS REPROACH WILL NOT BE WIPED AWAY." Proverbs 6:32-33— Olusola Opeyemi (@opeyemiindeed) April 27, 2022
No matter how much the society normalise adultery, run from it.
Mercy Aigbe
Yul Edochie
Most girls will tell you "I can't marry to polygamous family God forbid" but they date married men. Even the one's inside polygamy are the educated ones e.g Regina Daniels and current Yul Edochie second wife etc. Women are only after money unless you no get money, my bro hustle— Lagosboyfriend (@princevictor_i) April 27, 2022
Polygamy is bad and retrogressive, but Will Smith and Jada Smith's 'Open Marriage' is good and progressive?— Biya Tifẹ ???? (@Biyatife) April 27, 2022
You also see no problems with Davido having a million baby mamas, but Yul Edochie's Polygamy is backwards and retrogressive? Wow!
I have always suspected Yul Edochie & actress,Judy Austin. She has been a long time friend on facebook & always tagged Yul in every post she made. I thought they were just colleagues, not knowing Yul cheated his wife with her all long.— Hugo???? (@Hugobuzzz) April 27, 2022
Call a spade a spade, Yul betrayed his wife
Yul Edochie and his second wife in a movie scene pic.twitter.com/BP3eVRPGYn— tubs•???? (@teletubby__) April 27, 2022
Yul Edochie strikes again ????????????— AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) April 28, 2022
It looks like He is very much insensitive than I thought.
He still wants to be dragged but that's okay, he should leave his wife out of all this mess, she deserves the peace (he can't give her right now)
O wrong!!! pic.twitter.com/KdnRa4gDD6
Since yesterday everybody just dey drop hot teks on this Yul Edochie matter. Even people wey come from polygamous family too dey talk omo make all of una rest abeg.— OlaOfShomolu (@Olasznn) April 28, 2022