How social media users are reacting to death of ‘Ekwueme’ singer

Sister Osinachi allegedly dies from domestic violence



Frank Edwards opens up about the death of Sister Osinachi



Christians advised to wisen up



Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her popular song ‘Ekwueme’ has on April 8, 2022, died after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest.



In earlier reports published by some blogs and major news websites, Osinachi had died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.



Before Frank Edward's disclosure, Osinachi had been hospitalised for five days until she gave up the ghost.



Frank Edwards in a post expressed shock over the death of Sister Osinachi saying, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light.



“I won’t say much now. I’ll let the former Nddc director (Aunty Joy) who did everything to stop this from happening talk first. But it still happened. We tried to stop this.”



The news has left many devastated, wondering why anyone would stay in an abusive relationship.



A social media user reacting to the post said, “This is the real lack of knowledge my people perish never and ever settle for abusive marriage all in the name of what people will say or because of the children remember they don’t feed or own your life I don’t think God will be so wicked to judge you for leaving the abusive marriage in other to preserve your precious life.”



Another added that “Sad, sad, sad, sad. Christians we have to wise up in God's wisdom. Have a question. Can enduring all this pain and leaving God's work behind, without completing it all in the name of marriage take you to heaven? Whiles God has not prepared to call the person into eternity.”



“This hurts so bad! I wonder the kind of pain her children have had to endure witnessing what mummy dear went thru! May God saves our children and young ladies from such monsters and May they are wise enough to identify danger when it shows up because the signs are always there!!!” third added.



