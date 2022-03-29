How prayers saved 3 Music Awards – CEO opens up

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for 3 Music Sadiq Adulai has opened up on how prayers saved 3 Music Awards after a major setback.



Before 3 Music Awards was set in motion, the event had to be on hold for almost forty minutes.



According to the Chief Executive Officer, the mixer used in the OB Van had gone off entirely and their backup mixer also failed to work.



He said he almost lost it because it was going to affect the whole production and the beautiful event they had set out to produce.



Sadiq Abdulai who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM indicated that he had to call his father to call on the Chief Imam for prayers to be said for the team at 3 Music.



Although it was late in the night his father obliged and reached out to the Chief Imam.



The team working on the production he said also went on their knees to pray to God for a miracle since both their main plan and the backup plan was backfiring.



“I went into my car to pray, Tony and co went to pray. Tony said everybody should go and pray. I went into my car to also pray. So whiles praying my dad called me and said it was a temporal setback and that everything will come to normal and we will come back great. So a few minutes later one of the guys came and hit the car to tell me we are back. Fortunately, the guy who did the OB Van is an investor so he was speaking to the technicians within the 40 minutes to one hour when we were off,” he told Abeiku Santana.



