How parliamentarians turned the house into ‘National Theatre’

Monday, 25 July 2022

2022 Mid-Year Budget Review read



Parliamentarians sing after Ofori-Atta's presentation



Speaker allows MPs to entertain themselves



Typical of Budget Statement and Economic Policy, and State of the Nation Address presentations, the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was characterized by cheers, boos, and heckling either in approval or disapproval of statements emitted by the government appointee.



The Parliament of Ghana hosted Ken Ofori-Atta on July 25, 2022, pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



After making his presentation to the house, the minority side chanted, calling for the resignation of the minister as they firmly believed he has failed to rescue the economy.



“Resign,” they joyously chorused beating their tables rhythmically.



The majority side joined ‘the party’, raising objections to the calls from the minority side of the house. They rather sang patriotic songs, urging all to focus on national interest first. As excited as they were, the legislators were not perturbed about the numerous cameras that captured their actions as they continued to entertain themselves.



“Honorable members, this is a clear manifestation of how far we have gone with our democracy,” said the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



His remarks were met with a resounding “yeah, yeah” from the Members of Parliament.



The Speaker, who obviously knew the people’s representatives misunderstood his words, responded: “I’m not sure you really understood what I said.”



He continued, explaining his words: “After turning the house into a national theatre, making yourselves happy, I allowed you because you’ve been sitting for a long time. So, I just wanted you to exercise a bit. With this, I also have a compulsion and I have to take 10 minutes of recess. So, sitting is suspended for 10 minutes.”







I won’t resign – Ken Ofori-Atta



A number of personalities, including former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong have called for the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta after the government made a U-turn by resorting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Annual National Delegates’ Conference in Accra on July 16, however, Ofori-Atta said, “I will not resign.”



According to him, resigning at this time can be likened to an abandonment of children by a father.



“It is almost like telling a father to resign from his children because he is changed his mind. There are times that decisions have to be made for the survival of a country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID or the Ukraine war occur which are not typical, it does change the environment, and sensible people will change their minds,” Ofori-Atta added.



