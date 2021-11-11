How massive begging stopped Kofi Boakye from locking up Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

It has come to light that Dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale’s alleged misconduct during a meeting between members of the creative arts industry and the top brass of the Ghana Police Service nearly resulted in him being locked up if persons of repute hadn’t intervened.



At the meeting, it was agreed that participants put off their phones and behave as one would do in a meeting on very important matters. But Shatta Wale in a most brazen and disdainful manner allegedly removed his mobile phone and began to use it dismissively as if he was unaware of the proscription on the use on the use of such gadgets in the meeting.



He was reminded of the ban on use of mobile phones in the meeting but his body language and mannerisms provoked the no-nonsense Kofi Boakye who ordered that be be locked up for his deliberate attempt to disrupt proceedings of the meeting.



It took interventions by many prominent persons in the meeting to have Kofi Boakye rescind his decision to have him locked up.



According to sources, Shatta Wale was deeply hurt by the happenings during the meeting.















