Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How is it cheating when I am not using your body? – Okyeame Kwame on sleeping with different partners

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has wondered why the act of sleeping with other people aside from one’s partner is tagged as cheating.

The musician made this assertion in excerpts from a viral podcast, where he claimed that the wrong word had been used for such a situation.

He queried why society parades this mindset he perceives as awkward.

“As stupid as it sounds, our society has created a certain mindset that if your partner goes to sleep with another person, that is not you, your partner has cheated. How am I cheating on you? I am not using your body,” he retorted in the video making rounds online.

This development has since stirred controversies on social media with netizens condemning the veteran rapper.

It can be recalled that Okyeame Kwame once established the impossibility of cheating his wife.

“Nothing can make me cheat on my wife and if you hear anything of that sort just check if I have a mental problem,” he stated during an interview on Kassapa FM.

