How international media reported death of Virgil Abloh

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Virgil Ablor dies at age 41



Virgil passes on after battling cancer



International media celebrates the life of Virgil Abloh



As prominent as he was, the news of Virgil Abloh's demise gained prominence on major news websites across the globe, triggering tributes from celebrities and other personalities.



Indeed, the demise of the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton has been a monumental loss to the fashion industry as he was known to be a 'rare creative mind'.



Mr Abloh died on November 27 after privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for two years.



Part of a statement announcing his demise read: "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."



Virgil who was a Ghanaian-American fashion icon make strides with his works worldwide and collaborated with celebrated personalities in the industry.



Mr Abloh's style and designs were unmatched.



The Washinton Post breaking news of the demise of the founder of Off-White wrote "Virgil Abloh, Vuitton designer and style visionary, dies at 41."



The bold headline of Reuters read: "Fashion world grieves after the death of Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh."



Announcing the news to their over 16 million followers, CNN on their official Instagram page wrote: "Virgil Abloh, the widely acclaimed artistic director for Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, has died at age 41."



As the world mourns this fashion icon, here is a look at how the International media reported Abloh's death.

































