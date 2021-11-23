How fans reacted to Ayisha Modi's 1st post of Stonebwoy after a 32-week break

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollow each other on Instagram



Fans call for peace between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy



Ayisha makes a post on Stonebwoy after 32 weeks of silence





Ayisha Modi, a top fan of award-winning dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has quashed rumours of bad blood between herself and the singer.



Fans who were broken by the purported separation now have a cause to jubilate following a post made on the Bhim Nation president by Ayisha popularly called 'She Loves Stonebwoy'.



The two had unfollowed each other on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, fueling suggestions that their relationship had become sour. While fans wondered what might have caused that, Ayisha Modi made a post congratulating Stonebwoy for his recent performance abroad.



Checks done by GhanaWeb after Ayisha's post on Tuesday confirm that she is still not following the singer despite her congratulatory message to him.



The post she made evoked reactions. Apart from the fact that the post douses the supposed rift between the two, it is the first to be made 32 weeks after Ayisha went silent on her icon, Stonebwoy.



Dhorlla Bill on Instagram wrote: "We love you mummie as Bhim fans. If there's something mummy try to fix we don't want our enemies to get us."



Also, Jennifer wrote: "If loyalty was a person I’m happy to see this post."



Another, Kojo Brainne charged Ayisha to desist from using Stonebwoy's name on social media. "I feel your pain . Let’s swallow the pain and move on. First of all let’s change the name in a bold step from @she_loves_stonebwoyb to @she_loves_ghanamusic."



Meanwhile, it is not clear if Stonebwoy has cut tides with Ayisha despite her years of support and loyalty to the Bhim Nation family.



