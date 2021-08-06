How does dressing 'appropriately' fix the country? – Victoria Lebene questioned

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Television presenter, Victoria Lebene has been dragged by some women on social media following her calls to “role models and youth” to do a self-check by dressing appropriately before demanding the ruling government to fix the country.



According to her, “change starts with them” and therefore, such persons need to fix themselves.



Thousands of protestors on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, trooped to the streets of Accra to partake in the much anticipated #FixTheCountry demonstration to demand accountability and better management of the country by the Nana Addo-led government. The campaign was led by mostly youths as well as some celebrities who joined the movement on social media. The hashtag (#FixTheCountry) trended on Twitter for months and also gained international attention.



But in a post by Lebene, she has charged role models who are championing the course to be the change they wish to see in the country by “dressing appropriately”.



She wrote in a post on Instagram: “Role models and other youths supporting fix the country Demo, kindly dress appropriately in the public and on social media posts to promote the sanity of the course!”



She added: “Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account to everything we do! COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! read and research on things before your comment. THANKS!”



Her comment has attracted scores of women who seem displeased with her statement.



TV presenter, Edma Lawer, in response wrote: “When you say “appropriate” what’s your exact meaning of that?”



Another Instagram user with the name Maame Akua added: “Madam, what do you mean by appropriate dressing? How does their supposed inappropriate dressing fix the country?”



“Fix the country has nothing to do with someone's style of dressing, you can choose to go naked and protest and it still shows how patriotic you are...The difference between someone who is dressed like a whole and you writing this is that the person dressed as a hood boy or whole is still protesting and risking his life whiles "celebs" such as yourself and others are in your homes, drinking milo and passing comments,” said another.







According to others, Lebene is not fit to criticize the choice of dressing by women in Ghana since she was also caught in the same position until her marriage with Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.



“Are you sure you wanna do this? Cos l never saw you in the demo on the street so why preaching this sermon now, here you go,” said Nana Ama.



Another user had this to say to Lebene: “Well if you live in a glass house don’t throw stones,” said another.



Dorothy added: “You Kraa, what haven't you shown us. Practice what you preach. I love you wati.”



"It’s funny how people get married and start behaving like they some kind of angels. Is this not the Victoria Lebene we all know? Madam sit down!" said another.





















