How do you survive in this economy with GH¢300, GH¢500 as monthly salary? - Berla Mundi quizzes

Ghanaian media personality and host of TV3 New Day morning show, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has questioned how Ghanaians earning 500cedis or low are coping in the current economic situation.



At the moment, the world is facing an economic crisis, and Ghana as a country is no exception.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and some bigwigs in this administration have all admitted we are not in good times. To some, the current economic hardships have been attributed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



One of the many fields that have been badly affected by the global financial crisis is the petroleum sector, bringing a lot of pressure on the ordinary Ghanaian.



Taking to Twitter to solidarize with the people, Berla Mundi questioned how Ghanaians who receive as low as GHs300 or GHs500 are surviving in this situation.



"So people who earn about ghc300-ghc500 a month, how do they survive in this economy?" She tweeted.



Her tweet has seen a lot of comments from Twitter users who say indeed they are facing unbearable hardships under President Akufo-Addo's government.



