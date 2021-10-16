How do you manage GH¢559 allowance? – Serwaa Amihere quizzes National Service personnel

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Serwaa Amihere appears worried about how the National Service personnel in the country could survive on a meagre monthly allowance of GH¢599.



The GHOne broadcaster who often laments the growing rate of hardship and the high cost of living in the country took to social media to express worry over the little amount of money paid to these individuals.



She wondered how fresh graduates could afford accommodation, bills, transportation, and food with such an amount.



She took to Twitter and wrote: 'National service personnel, how do you manage the GH¢559 allowance?'



Following her question, scores of National Service personnel trooped under her post to lament their poor living conditions



Read the tweets below.







National service personnel, how do you manage the GHC 559 allowance? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 13, 2021

Hmmmm Nyame nkoaa na 3nim????‍♂️????‍♂️Up to now I still owe A friend because of transportation food ???? and accommodations 559ghc couldn’t do the magic and still unemployed since 2019 — Albavarian18 (@dwumfour18) October 13, 2021

not easy oo

some of us even the lorry fare at the end of the month is even 300gh and u have to eat well so that u can teach well and other things — Teacher Quophy (@QuophyYoungrich) October 13, 2021

How I did mine

Lorry fare-300

Tithe-56

Save-100

The rest for food, I usually take my own food from home, I cook myself.

No rent cos I live with my parent.



But the advantage was were I did my service, got a lot of tips that sometimes I don't touch the allowance the whole month — Mr T.I ???????? (@izake_tetteh) October 13, 2021

Ibi God then lift p3! — NY (@Nany__NY) October 13, 2021

@Serwaa_Amihere see mine was

100 - for mummy

100- for transport

50.- for daddy

200- for food

130-- for girl friend

19- for soccabet.



Errrr the hustle be ugly ooo — Civic (@walkerlongsnic) October 13, 2021

We spend everything after a week of getting paid and leave the rest to God — Don Sarkcess VIP ???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) October 13, 2021

Trashiest allowance ever in the world. How do I earn 559 board car to work in n out 40ghc food almost 30ghc or more for how long can keep with work. Due to this I stopped after submitting my form for the certificate — Pretty hail (@Prettyhail2) October 14, 2021