How do you expect the youth to vote for a ‘retired politician’? - Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Alan

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenneger has lambasted independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for calling on the youth to support his Movement for Change initiative.



According to her, Alan Kyerematen is a retired politician who does not deserve the support of the youth after resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aftermath of the super delegates conference.



The socialite indicated that there were grammatical errors in the speech read by Alan Kyerematen which she wouldn’t have even made with her level of education.



In a video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the controversial media Personality asserted that Alan Kyerematen’s call on the youth would not yield anything fruitful in his bid to become president as an independent candidate.



“If it's Alan who wrote the speech himself that was read, you wouldn’t have said, ‘the youth should arise and take Ghana and give it to you. Alan, are you a youth?



"The only thing you said that was true was that ‘the youth should arise and take Ghana.’ But the youth should arise and take Ghana for you Alan Cash? You’ve grown past ancestors, are you a youth? So the youth should rise and take Ghana for you [Alan], a retired politician. Such a childish talk,” she fumed.



“The way Alan was sweating after walking from the car to the Auditorium. Finally, grammatical errors. Even with my level of education, I won't make these mistakes. I was asking myself who wrote the speech.’"



Afia Schwarzenneger made the aforementioned remarks about Alan Kyerematen after he announced that he was resigning from the NPP with immediate effect because he does not recognize the NPP, which he joined in 1992.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



“To actualize this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity."



