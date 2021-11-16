How dare you! - Kevin Taylor shreds Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere have named and shamed a cyberbully



Kevin Taylor says the young man was treated as a criminal



He adds that the broadcasters overstepped their boundaries



US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has lambasted Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo for treating a young man who auditioned for a show at GHOne like a "criminal".



According to Mr Taylor, the three, who were judges at the audition of 'The Next TV Star' had no right to humiliate the cyberbully identified as Journalist Albert considering that they have equally chastised people on social media.



"How dare you turn around and say you are going to destroy him, for what reason? You Nana Aba Anamoah, there was a time you insulted all NDC footsoldiers and sympathizes all because they didn't agree with you on a comment you made," said Kevin Taylor.



During the auditions at the studios of GHOne, Nana Aba confronted Albert by digging up old tweets where he levelled sexual allegations against her co-judge, Serwaa Amihere who was expected to mentor him should he have made it through auditions.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? You sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba dared him.



But reacting to the viral clip which captured the cyberbully being humiliated by the three broadcasters, Kevin Taylor said they chose the wrong platform to settle their differences with Albert.



"Some people in Ghana want to abuse the opportunity given them. Abusing people on social media is wrong, but when you take your personal issues from social media to address an individual during a one-on-one, that I will not agree. I want any single person who hasn't abused someone on social media to come out to say they have not made a derogatory statement against anyone. Sometimes it might not be direct.



"When people take their personal issues from social media to an event that sponsors have invested in, then there's a problem. Some people are abusing the little privilege given them," Kevin Taylor stated on his show 'Loud Silence'.



He further stated that Ghanaians need to be careful to avoid Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere from causing damage with "their tiny fame".



"We all saw how these ladies bullied this guy all because he was trolling Nana Aba Anamoah or somebody else so that was the opportunity for them to treat this young man as a criminal," Taylor added.



