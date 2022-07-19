How celebrities reacted to Ada Ameh's death

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The death of actress, Ada Adeh on Sunday, July 17 is a big blow to the Nigerian movie industry.



Since the news of her demise, tributes have poured in from the players in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and the diaspora.



Nollywood actors, Segun Arinze and Fred Amata, on Monday, paid tributes to the late actress. In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, the actors described her death as a huge loss to the industry.



According to them, Ameh was a fantastic actress.



Arinze said the deceased was a loving actress who would be missed by her fans and colleagues in the industry.



He said late Ameh spoke about experiencing some mental health problems but unfortunately, nobody took her up on it.



He, however, advised his colleagues in the industry to always look after one another to guide against future recurrence of such cases.



“It is a crazy morning for me to wake up to this kind of news, it is more than heart-wrenching for me.



“I am surprised that she was talking about mental health issues and nobody was looking in her direction.



“I think it is high time we actors began to check on one another, we should value ourselves, reach out to one another. I do that sometimes, everything is not all about money and hustling.



“I pray God grants her family and us, her friends the fortitude to bear the loss, it is a sad one but she has played her part,” he said.



Also, Amata described the deceased as an honest and upfront fellow, who represented the true spirit of Nollywood, from nothing to something.



He said Ameh’s death was a huge loss to the entertainment industry, considering her remarkable contributions.



“I am yet to absorb the news of her death, a devastating one but true talent never dies, she lives on because her legacies live on,” Amata said.



Some others have taken to social media to share their thoughts. See their reactions below.





