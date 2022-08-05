How celebrities are reacting to news of the demise of Bernard Avle’s wife

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Various social media platforms have been inundated with messages of condolences to Bernard Koku Avle following the demise of his wife, Justine Avle.



Many are shocked, devastated and lost for words, to say the least, but are hopeful the Citi FM morning show host would be consoled.



Justine Avle was married to Bernard Avle for 11 years. She reportedly died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a short illness.



Joining the chorus of commiserations, Cookie Tee of Media General said: “Oh Aloski, I’m so sorry about your wife. This loss hits different Charle. I don’t even know what to say to you now Bernard Avle but God please hold this man for all of us in this difficult time.”



On her part, Berla Mundi said: “Oh no!!! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with… May God be with your family.”



Justine Justine Justine ????

????????????????????????????????

We surprised Bernard together.

Justine. ❤️‍???????????? pic.twitter.com/Gyr3UpOXZ4 — THE GODFATHER (@jayfoley2131) August 5, 2022

Through all the changing scenes of life, in trouble and in joy, the praises of my God shall still my heart and tongue employ. Amen. #RIPJustine — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) August 4, 2022

Oh no!!! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with… ????????????????May God be with your family ???????????????? — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) August 4, 2022

Oh Aloski, I’m so sorry about your wife. This loss hits different Charle. I don’t even know what to say to you now Bernard Avle but God please hold this man for all of us in this difficult time ????????????????. . . . . . Haaahhh LIFE ????????‍♀️ — Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) August 4, 2022

Death is cruel — nana aba (@thenanaaba) August 4, 2022

