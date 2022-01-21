How celebrities are reacting to Apiate explosion

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Explosion raids Apiate



Celebrities pray for the people of Apiate



Explosion kills dozens in Apiate



Stars have rallied to support the people of Apiate after news went rife over what is being described as a national tragedy within hours of its occurrence.



On Thursday, January 20 at noon, an explosion at Bogoso-Apiate in the Western Region saw 17 dead while over 50 got injured.



Celebrities have poured out their heartfelt messages on social media, especially Twitter, wishing the people of Apiate well.



In a post shared by Anita Akuffo, she said “The Bogoso explosion is so heartbreaking”, Fameye added “Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow my people.”



John Dumelo also shared his message wishing the families who were hit by the explosion saying “My heart goes out to the people of Apiate. Condolences to the affected families. God bless us all”.



Sandra Ankobiah wasn’t left out when she tweeted “Praying for the people of Bogoso.”



Mr Eazi from Nigeria also send in his message that read “Sending thoughts of Condolences, Comfort, Healing & Restoration to the good people of Apiate.”



Whereas the people of Apiate and adjoining towns process the chaos they have been plunged into, the government has moved all the necessary support through mandated institutions to cushion the affected.





