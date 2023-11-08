How can you spend over $100,000 on a handbag while people are crying over unemployment? – Ayisha Modi berates Samira Bawumia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has descended heavily on Second Lady Samira Bawumia over the cost of her handbag, which has raised concerns among the general public.



According to her, the funds from the luxurious handbags used by the Second Lady could have been invested in creating more employment to overcome the plight of the people.



She lambasted Samira Bawumia for spending lots of funds on a handbag at a time when the country is grappling with an economic crisis with several protests from the citizenry.



In a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, Ayisha Modi asserted that Samira Bawumia could embark on a project to provide some hospitals with beds, as it has been a major problem confronting the health sector.



“Dr. Bawumia’s wife [Samira] would be holding a bag worth the cost of $120,000, do you know how many hospital beds that money can purchase? Some hospitals lack beds and due to that people are giving birth outside. As Ghanaians, we have to think because It's not all about the party, but the improvement that the nation needs.



She continued: "A lot of people are unemployed, yet one person can use over $100,000 to buy a handbag and you are saying this is good leadership. If that is the case then the residents are the ones suffering because they lack wisdom. What has she done for the women in Ghana?”



Some sections of the public have raised concerns about the cost of the handbag used by Samira Bawumia when she attends a public gathering.



It remains to be seen whether she desists from using such handbags or not following public backlash.



