How can you pay a worker GH¢20 per day? - Kafui to factory owners

Kafui Danku shares the sad story of a worker



Kafui Danku reveals she pays her workers GH¢300



Some workers in Ghana are paid poorly, Kafui Danku



Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku on January 13, 2022, took to Facebook to share the sad story of a tomato factory worker who earns GH¢20 daily.



Taken by surprise, she has charged big companies to be humane towards their workers by paying them better.



According to Kafui, she tries her best to pay her workers GH¢300 daily as a struggling production house and that’s the importance of putting workers first.



“How can big companies be paying these hard workers 20ghc daily? I don’t want to know the cost of the production whatever but compensate them well. The least I paid on my recent production is 300 ghc daily. A struggling industry, a small business yet thinking of people. Why would a tomato paste company be nicking and diming workers?” she questioned.



The actress almost wept after reading the message from the sender.



“I feel like crying…honestly few people said I cry about unnecessary things but this guy’s positive attitude touched me. Every now and then I support some young people following me financially. Some of them have become friends. Most of them are doing their best but it looks like they’re getting nowhere,” she added.



