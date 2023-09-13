How can you criticize Mahama for 'family & friends gov’t' and do worse? - Blakk Rasta jabs Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for filling his government with family and friends when he criticized other governments for the same act.



Blakk Rasta indicated that, during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama as president, he was being accused of forming a family and friends government but the current Akufo-Addo administration has done worse.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, on September 12, 2023, the controversial radio personality slammed President Akufo-Addo for the double standards.



“Do you know how many people Nana Akufo-Addo has put into power and given appointments coming from his family and friends? Are you aware of that?" he quizzed.



"In the days of Mahama, the opposition was rife with so much noise that he was appointing his own family and friends into power. It came out that there was only one person they were interested in, and that was no other person than Ibrahim Mahama but he was not even a government appointee."



He continued “Former president Mahama did not fill his government with family and friends, yet it was rife all over the place that the country was being controlled by family and friends. Now we are seeing the real family and friends. Nana Akufo-Addo without shame will fill his government with his own family and friends. We have some people who become president and they turn it into a jamboree of family and friends.”



Blakk Rasta further stated that the level of corruption under President Akufo-Addo is unprecedented due to terrible governance.



“The level of corruption in Ghana is unprecedented in the time of Nana Akufo-Addo yet he claims he is the president who has fought corruption the most. Maybe the one district one factory (1D1F) that we heard about, the factories were built for nothing but to produce corruption,” he fumed.



