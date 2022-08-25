How can you charge underground artistes $25,000 for a collaboration? - ENE Yatt to Sarkodie

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

The management of rapper Sarkodie has been called out by Nigerian Afropop duo, ENE Yatt for demanding a whopping amount of 25,000 dollars as a service charge for a collaboration.



The music group which describes themselves as underground artistes noted that the charge was outrageous considering the fact that they can not raise that amount in their current status.



Currently based in Ghana, the duo made up of Smart and Snazy complained that most artistes "do not know how to build relationships". The focus is always on charging for features.



"We wanted to do a song with Sarkodie, we were asked to pay 25,000 dollars. This was like a couple of months ago



"The fact is, paying this money is not actually the problem but taking this money from an underground artiste who is trying to come up. I wonder where you want him to get to. One of the big problems we've noticed in Ghana is that most artistes don't know how to build relationships," they disclosed in an interview on Hitz FM.



ENE Yatt noted that the celebrated Ghanaian rapper is worth more considering his relevance in the industry, however, his team should have been considerate considering the fact that they are still finding their feet in the industry.



"Sarkodie is big, he deserves to be paid more than $25,000. He can take more than $100,000 but definitely not from artistes who are trying to survive...we spoke to his management. We spoke to Angel Town and a couple of people but the point is, we are not that artiste you should take that kind of money from," they disclosed.



