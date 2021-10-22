How an unidentified man tricked Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Piesie Esther has catalogued her rise to fame while detailing the struggles that punctuated her journey, including how an unknown man deceived her and made away with her bread.



Narrating her story on ‘Restoration With’ Stacy’, the famed musician disclosed that her family wallowed in abject poverty, a situation which compelled her father to relocate from Nsuta to Afram Plains for years without informing any member of the family.



Along the line, her mother also relocated to Kumasi for greener pastures.



Despite the struggles the mother encountered, she [the mother] managed to provide the family with some basic needs. According to Piesie Esther, she later joined the mother after completing Junior High School in 1995.



Among the things she sold for a living were water and chewing sticks. Later, she reckoned the bread business would be more lucrative and as a consequence, decided to venture into that enterprise. That decision birthed an incident she will forever remember.



“An unknown man went away with my money and I’ll never forget. If he’s watching me today, I beg him to bring my money” she said in jest.



“I had gone for my bread. I was tired so I stationed close to a porridge seller. I was dozing because of fatigue and the fact that I woke up very early. He woke me up saying he wanted to buy bread. I was happy because of the quantity he ordered. Unfortunately, he gave me a big denomination so I couldn’t get change, the porridge seller also couldn't help."



She continued: “So, he told me to follow him to his house for s smaller denomination. We got to a place where there was a wall. He told me to wait for him which I did, with the assumption that he was entering his house. I waited for long but he wasn’t showing up. Then someone came from that direction, I told him what had happened and he responded that there is no house behind the wall. I was very sad.”



On how her musical journey began, Piesie Esther said although she had an interest in music from infancy, a meeting with gospel musician Georgia Agyei.







Watch her interview below.



