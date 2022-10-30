How a big UK-based hospital recommended Korle Bu Eye Clinic to A Plus

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has narrated an instance where an eye-center based in the United Kingdom strongly recommended and spoke highly of the Korle Bu eye clinic to him.



Narrating the encounter, A Plus said he visited the foreign hospital for an emergency eye treatment and their services was completely out of this world.



According to him, after the hospital managed to salvage his eye problem which almost escalated into blindness, he began wondering where he could find another establishment of that sort to manage and review his condition.



A Plus couldn’t help but ponder over such thoughts, as according to him, his return flight to Ghana was scheduled in the next couple of days.



He stated that it was at that moment that the doctors in the foreign hospital, without hesitation, recommended the Korle Bu eye clinic to him.



Kwame A Plus said; “One of them said, it is just like here. They have everything and the doctors there are good.”



In a lengthy Facebook post on October 29, 2022, A Plus shared the full story of his encounter whiles eulogizing the Ghanaian-based eye center.



“I was told the normal eye pressure was between 10 and 21 but mine was 41. According to the doctors, if I was not rushed there, there was a high possibility that I would suffer eye stroke (never heard of that before) where the nerves in my eye will become "whatever" which would lead to blindness. I was told that some other tests will have to be conducted to decide whether I had to undergo a surgery or a laser treatment. After a series of tests, I was given some medication and asked to return the next day. Thank God my eye pressure was back to normal (10) the following day.



"I was told I had responded well to the treatment and that I didn't need the surgery or lasser for now. However, they have to monitor my progress for 3 months. Now this is where it gets interesting. They asked when I was going back to Ghana and I told them I was leaving in a few days. To my surprise they told me that when I get to Ghana, I should go to the Korle Bu eye clinic. The doctors in London said, it is a very good eye center. One of them said, it is just like here. They have everything and the doctors there are good. Korle Bu Eye Clinic to the whole wiase!! You have gone international like Kwaku killer. Korle Bu Eye Clinic, I hail you,” parts of the post read.



He, however, seized the moment to encourage people not to relent in delivering the best of services or offering an act of kindness to others.



“Today, I want you to remember that, no amount of service you give, or acts of kindness you provide to humanity ever go wasted. Just continue doing as much good as you can, to as many as you can, on as many occasions as you can and as long as you can, then your soul shall be a magnet which will attract all the good things this life has to offer, towards you.”



