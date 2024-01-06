How Too Sweet Annan’s relationship with Msflava nearly ‘collapsed’ before their marriage

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 January 2024

It was all joy when Ghanaian actor, Too Sweet Annan, tied the knot with Msflava in a fashionable wedding ceremony which was held in Accra recently.



MsFlava, the wife of Too Sweet Annan has recounted some challenges they encountered in their relationship which nearly derailed their marital plans.



According to her, they have been in a relationship for three years and they made plans to marry long ago but had to postpone it on several occasions due to some issues they were dealing with.



She indicated that it took the intervention of her pastor who was always admonishing her to exercise restraint and stick to the relationship when she was offended by Too Sweet Annan.



Msflava noted that it got to a point when she was ready to quit the relationship because of the problems posed to her by Too Sweet Annan, however, she endured it after heeding her pastor’s advice.



“I'm very excited. That's why I can't talk. But I'm very happy that this thing has come to pass because it has been a long time coming. We make a date, then we have to change the day. Things were not adding up and everything. But in all, Papa stood with us. When you call him, he will be like ‘Forgive him, he will call you, just calm down and everything will be okay’. For the past three years, he's been with us and praying with us grateful that he comes to the past.



“I'm grateful that I listened to him because I was ready to be done and out. But he told me to stick to this man, and believe in me and I said, okay. So thank you, Papa. Thank you everybody here, for supporting us. Thank you to my mom, for sticking behind me, regardless of how much pain to hear behind me. Thank you so much to God.”



