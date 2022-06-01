How TikTok made Erkuah rich

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Janet Awuku Offei rise to become a TikTok star



Influencer details how beneficial social media has been



I doubted my success, says Janet



TikTok sensation, Janet Awuku Offei popularly known as ‘Erkuah’ has disclosed the whopping amount of money she has made from TikTok in the past few years.



Known for her hilarious comic videos which particularly make waves on TikTok, Erkuah in an interview with Delay established how social media has completely changed her life.



Erkuah who prides herself on being the “most followed” Ghanaian TikToker having garnered 2.7million said she has been able to generate up to over GH¢200,000.



Her success enabled her to rent and fully furnish a single-bedroom apartment, she said.



When asked by Delay if she has any intentions of buying a car, she quickly responded by saying she does not know how to drive and would probably get one in the future.



The TikTok star highlighting how her journey began said she first took advantage of the app during the COVID-19 lockdown period.



At that time, she was a University of Ghana student who had started off with just 1,000 followers and noticed a rise in numbers when she danced to a famous South African song.



Erkuah disclosed to Delay that she initially had doubts about the outcome of the video she shared to the extent that she was tempted to delete it.



