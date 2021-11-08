How Stonebwoy disciplined man who filmed his dancer's private part

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This will not be the first time dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebowy is standing up for a woman during his performance.



In a video making rounds on social media, the artiste during a stage performance smashed the phone of an unidentified man who tried taking advantage of his female dancer.



The man who was wearing a white shirt and a pair of jeans had bent over to capture the private part of the dancer who was twerking to Stonebwoy's hit single 'Activate' which featured Nigerian singer, Davido.



The Bhim Nation president agitated by the move of the yet to be identified man snatched and threw his phone into the crowd.



He has received applause from his colleague in the music industry including Reggie Rockstone and Fameye. Also reacting to the viral video, music lovers called Stonebwoy a 'gentleman' for always looking out for women.



It would be recalled that the dancehall artiste back in August 2021, halted his performance to fix the wig of a female fan during an indoor concert in the United Kingdom.





Watch the video below:





