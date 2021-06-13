How Shatta Wale and Arnold reconciled after trading verbal punches in UTV's ‘boxing ring’

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 June 2021

• Shatta Wale and Arnold finally gave peace a chance after ‘fighting’ each other for hours on Saturday night



• The Shatta Movement boss was captured at the latter part of the United Showbiz show exchanging pleasantries with Arnold



• They appeared to have set aside their differences and squashed whatever feud that went on during the show



Perhaps with a clear understanding of this thing called ‘Showbiz’, watching these two throw ‘punches’ at each other on live TV is less likely to affect one’s blood pressure.



After trading insults and conflicting statements for hours on LIVE TV, Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale finally made peace with entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



The atmosphere in the studios of UTV on June 12, 2021, so tensed that viewers at home could feel the heat between these two whose arguments nearly resulted in physical punches.



But after series of interventions from the host and other members of the panel, the two finally smoked the peace pipe.



They were captured goofing around each other, exchanging handshakes and hugs at the near end of the show.



