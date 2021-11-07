How Serwaa Amihere was shattered by Abena Korkor’s allegations

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Nana Aba Anamoah, the Managing Director of GHOne has detailed how her colleague and mentee Serwaa Amihere was left distraught by sexual allegations made against her Abena Korkor.



Nana Aba Anamoah said the budding news presenter was left shattered by the allegations as she could not come to terms with things said by Abena Korkor.



Speaking on UTV, Nana Aba Anamoah who was also the subject of the vile attack by Abena Korkor said she was not affected by her claims but was concerned for her mentee.



“Then the girl that I mentored, the girl who no one believed, Abena comes on Instagram and put up some scrap about Serwaa and for the next three weeks all kinds of things about Serwaa. Serwaa is a very emotional girl. Serwaa has worked hard and sacrificed so much to get here. Serwaa went through so much. The girl cried so much. Serwaa was in a lot of pain because of what you started,” said.



Nana Aba’s revelation follows a live television apology by Abena Korkor who claims to have regretted her actions.



Abena Korkor blamed the issue on her mental condition and assured her she is on her way to recovery and will not repeat such things.



“In my relapses, I said certain things that I shouldn’t have said that resulted in so many unnecessary things. I really feel remorseful and wouldn’t want to go down the line fifty years and my story would be that people then wanted to build something with me I just dragged them now in a very negative way. I don’t want that to be my story.



“I hope today will be the beginning of something new. Something that will last. If she forgives me, this will not be the first time, she’ll be forgiving me. She has called me several times as a big sister and advised me on things I shouldn’t do anymore and how I should carry on with a brand I should create for myself. She has advised me on so many occasions. Sometimes things get out of hand and I say certain things. So before all of you, I want you to help me apologise to her.



“In the past, I was giving ways out but I was scared to follow those things and I’m now ready to follow those things. Now I have more faith and conviction that my relapse that what happened was my relapse. I’m back to the Abena Korkor before the hullabaloo,” she said.



Nana Aba Anamoah welcomed her appeal and promised to work with her should she avail herself of any kind of assistance.



“She has apologized and I can’t pretend to hear her. I have absolutely nothing against her. She has spewed a lot of lies about me and I’m glad she saw it. She will always remain a special human being to me. I just hope that she means her words today and going forward it will not happen again”, she said.



