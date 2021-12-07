How Sarkodie’s controversial tweet has divided opinions

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

A tweet from Sarkodie that highlighted how the Ghanaian people are engulfed in an economic quagmire under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has engendered controversy on social media as varied views have been shared in a bid to either chastise or shield the musician.



The country on Monday, December 6, 2021, witnessed a strike action by private commercial drivers. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel after their incessant calls on the government for a reduction yielded no results. Their sit-down strike left many commuters who patronise public transport stranded.



Those who could not afford the services of ride-hailing apps due to price hikes were left with no other alternative than to walk or return home. The frustrations were glaring and various social media platforms as usual were inundated with comments.



Sharing his view on the subject, Sarkodie in a tweet said: “The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”





No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside — Friendly Match (@DonYussif) December 6, 2021