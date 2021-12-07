How Sarkodie’s controversial tweet has divided opinions

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sarkodie trends on Twitter
A Plus slams Sarkodie
DKB defends Sarkodie
A tweet from Sarkodie that highlighted how the Ghanaian people are engulfed in an economic quagmire under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has engendered controversy on social media as varied views have been shared in a bid to either chastise or shield the musician.
The country on Monday, December 6, 2021, witnessed a strike action by private commercial drivers. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel after their incessant calls on the government for a reduction yielded no results. Their sit-down strike left many commuters who patronise public transport stranded.
Those who could not afford the services of ride-hailing apps due to price hikes were left with no other alternative than to walk or return home. The frustrations were glaring and various social media platforms as usual were inundated with comments.
Sharing his view on the subject, Sarkodie in a tweet said: “The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”
The people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive …— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie should take the same he take drop “inflation” give Mahama do same give Addo Showboy if he’s not a coward and a hypocrite.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie the energy u hard to speak about the hardship under John Mahama ‘s time, get that same energy to speak about it under Nana Addo, else we will officially admit you’re a Coward, a hypocrite and you talk by heart or anyhow & u don’t deserve to be taken seriously pic.twitter.com/r5YhVCxW4f— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) December 6, 2021
Last year by now na adey jam plus Sarkodie "Happy Day" for NPP campaign under, energy successfully wasted????????????— BURNERX???? (@QuasiBurnerxx) December 7, 2021
My Twitter was messing up, I'm now back!.... U say Sarkodie do what?— Point Of Correction VIP ???? (@SIRRock11) December 6, 2021
If u think Sarkodie has huge influence to do a song or say something to cause the cedis from depreciating, roads to be constructed, E-levy to be stopped then humbly vote for him in the next election.
Think!
No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside— Friendly Match (@DonYussif) December 6, 2021
Sarkodie is needed here once again. He would make his beard like odwan to talk under John Mahama pic.twitter.com/koH6uv9PcJ— ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) December 6, 2021
Guys abeg Sarkodie didn't show party colors for NPP, as far as last political season is concerned. He may have made suggestive comments.— DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) December 6, 2021
Please cut him some slack and spread the vawulence on the celebrities who were in party t-shirts etc, they are the real color showers ???? ????