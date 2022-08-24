How Paul Adom-Otchere dealt with Captain Smart for calling him a fool

Television of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Following Captain Smart’s description of Paul Adom-Otchere as a fool, the Metro TV show host has rebutted, taunting the Onua FM/TV presenter while asserting that it is repugnant to resort to insults instead of engaging in intellectual analysis.



On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, edition of his Good Evening Ghana show, Adom-Otchere dedicated almost five minutes to Captain Smart. Among others, the journalist, tagged as the hatchet man of government, said he was unperturbed about the insults but only wished national conversations are devoid of vituperative outbursts.



“I don’t mind if you say I’m a fool. I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me. Whether I’m a fool or whether I’m smart, people would judge it. So, I put a whole thesis out and all you can say is that Paul Adom-Otchere is a fool. That’s fine. ‘Paul Adom-Otchere is a stomach journalist’; that’s okay.



“We will continue to put out the work for the young people to see that this is the way to go. Whether I agree with you or you disagree with me, let us do it intellectually. I do not always agree with some other journalists but the debate is intellectual. Because we are building a nation; we’re not insulting each other,” Adom-Otchere said.



The Good Evening Ghana host, however, poked fun at Captain Smart for once making “suicidal” comments that exposed his lack of understanding of geopolitics.



He said: “I think he [Captain Smart] watches our programme and sees how we’re doing paper works. The other day, he tried to do it; do you know what happened to him? He said he read and book and quoted a page and said Kwame Nkrumah had predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine. I said ‘Oh, Jesus’. And then social media went after him. The guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t open a book and read it.”



Background



On Monday’s edition of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart berated Paul Adom-Otchere after an editorial the latter did to respond to remarks Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) made that sought to implicate finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



KKD, a celebrated media and tourism expert on GTV’s Breakfast Show accused the finance minister and government of enriching themselves at the expense of the Ghanaian people. In his fury, KKD said it was improper for certain people in government and their businesses to keep making money from Ghana's loans in the name of financial advisory.



But Adom-Otchere defended the minister on the basis that the selection process for advisors was fair and hence, the company earned it on merit even. Among others, Adom-Otchere recalled how Ofori-Atta’s company was selected in that regard even when his party was in opposition.



That narrative was vehemently criticised by Captain Smart on his morning show, Monday amid a barrage of insults. Backing KKD, Captain Smart said it makes no sense to him that the finance minister’s company gets 9.6% from each loan the country takes.



“Honestly speaking, Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he’s unwise,” Captain Smart said as he spewed some unprintable words.



“Let me be sincere with you; you don’t think. You see that Kwame Sefa Kayi [Peace FM morning show host] is now silent? He’s observing the system because he doesn’t want to commit any blunder for Ghanaians to descend on him. You’re being a fool so stop, Paul.”



Captain Smart further alleged that Paul Adom-Otchere’s appointment as Board Chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited was political, stressing that it was aimed at making the broadcaster government’s poodle.







