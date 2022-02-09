How Oxlade reacted to his leaked sex tape

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Oxlade's sex tape leaked



Nigerian singer tops Twitter trends over leaked video



Fans react to Oxlade's viral bedroom video



Nigerian artiste, Oxlade, famed for his hit single 'Ojuju' on Tuesday, February 8, pushed to turn off his Instagram comment section over the criticism that came with his leaked sex tape.



A bedroom video of himself making love to an unidentified woman has attracted backlash from fans who have raised concerns on how their private videos were made public.



His first move was to post three photos of himself in the dark, where he was captured wearing headphones.



In the third slide, Oxlade had his back turned with an image of the 'middle finger' printed on his black shirt.



The comment button to his latest post has also been turned off, hindering users from sharing their two cents on his viral video or attempting to troll him o his page.



The Nigerian act is yet to officially comment on the issue or release an apology, but he has been trending across all social media.



See Oxlade's post below:



