How Omar Sterling’s latest album is stirring up a comparison of him and Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fans of Sarkodie and Omar Sterling are comparing the two rappers



• This comes after the release of Omar Sterling's album 'Same Earth Different Worlds'



• Omar Sterling's album is on the market; Sarkodie's is scheduled for release on July 9



The hip-hop community on social media has had something to munch courtesy of Omar Sterling’s ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album which was released on June 22.



While some are excited about the project of Omar Sterling, otherwise known as Paedae, half of Ghanaian music duo R2bees, others find it an opportunity to compare his prowess to Sarkodie.



The 20-track album features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. It also features Mugeez, another half of the R2bees music group.



A few hours after the release of the album, fans of both Omar Sterling and Sarkodie have been comparing the two rappers. While it is unclear how it started, the fans have fiercely been making arguments in favour of their respective favorites.



Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th album titled ‘No Pressure’ on July 9, a day before his birthday. The album was executive-produced by Sarkodie and Kojo Spio.



Ahead of the release, some fans of Sarkodie are optimistic that the record will be unmatched. According to them, the irony of ‘No Pressure’ is that “it’s actually going to give pressure”. They have insisted that although the project has not been released, Omar Sterling’s will not be better than Sarkodie’s despite the fact that the former has occupied three spots in the top five trends on Twitter after the release of his album.



In what appears to be a troll, some tweeps have argued that Sarkodie was not featured on ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ because he is not a “deep rapper”.



Below are some of the tweets.





comparing omar sterling to sarkodie is like comparing rashford to mbappe. — Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) June 22, 2021

If Omar and Manifest give us a hit song then they can get a little bit closer to sarkodie's daughter TITI but if not,then ay poyoo is bigger than the two combined — Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021

Paedae/ omar sterling is the truth and feeding us with real rap and poetry,no be the disposable thing sarkodie dey do. — No long Talker (@unrulyKoolkid) June 22, 2021

Omar Sterling to his girlfriend: so who is your best rapper in Ghana

His girlfriend: honey,u know I love you but I can't pretend to say u are the best rapper mean while sarkodie's daughter TITI alone is better than you ???? — Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021

Omar sterling dropped an album buh sarkodie wey dey ein somewhere is trending ????. Moobl3 oo

Just focus on promoting Padae ein album eerrr ????????#OmarSterling #SameEarthDifferentWorld — Ayisi Phresh (@AyisiPhresh1) June 22, 2021

Omar Sterling is not your regular kinda rapper , He is a Poet , I mean the best poet in this country ❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#SameEarthDifferentWorlds #R2bees but anyway King sarkodie is the #Highest ???? #NoPressureAlbum — Sikasemm (@Sikasemm) June 22, 2021

The tweets about Omar Sterling is to trigger sarkodie fans not to support Omar Sterling ????????????????



By 12noon it will end — Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) June 22, 2021

Omar sterling took 365 years just to release an album and you’re comparing him to the king ???? of rap (sarkodie)you’re not serious at all ???????????????? — BubuashieSavage???????????????? (@sav_age43) June 22, 2021

When the phrase "favourite rapper" is said by another rapper it's sarkodie that comes to y'all minds... apparently sarkodie I everyone's favourite no cap ???????????? — SAFARI SARKCESS➕????‍???? (@therealsafari_) June 22, 2021

Why do you guys force sarkodie into everything, I hate sark fans so much, does everything have to revolve around him???? https://t.co/CXw2sn1Fmt — #EverydayForBrown&Tia♥️????️ (@CjKofi) June 22, 2021

You people haven’t head the albums but you comparing omar sterling to sarkodie ????‍♂️???? — BIG CEO???????? (@yrncally) June 22, 2021