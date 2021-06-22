How Omar Sterling’s latest album is stirring up a comparison of him and Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021
• Fans of Sarkodie and Omar Sterling are comparing the two rappers
• This comes after the release of Omar Sterling's album 'Same Earth Different Worlds'
• Omar Sterling's album is on the market; Sarkodie's is scheduled for release on July 9
The hip-hop community on social media has had something to munch courtesy of Omar Sterling’s ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album which was released on June 22.
While some are excited about the project of Omar Sterling, otherwise known as Paedae, half of Ghanaian music duo R2bees, others find it an opportunity to compare his prowess to Sarkodie.
The 20-track album features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. It also features Mugeez, another half of the R2bees music group.
A few hours after the release of the album, fans of both Omar Sterling and Sarkodie have been comparing the two rappers. While it is unclear how it started, the fans have fiercely been making arguments in favour of their respective favorites.
Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th album titled ‘No Pressure’ on July 9, a day before his birthday. The album was executive-produced by Sarkodie and Kojo Spio.
Ahead of the release, some fans of Sarkodie are optimistic that the record will be unmatched. According to them, the irony of ‘No Pressure’ is that “it’s actually going to give pressure”. They have insisted that although the project has not been released, Omar Sterling’s will not be better than Sarkodie’s despite the fact that the former has occupied three spots in the top five trends on Twitter after the release of his album.
In what appears to be a troll, some tweeps have argued that Sarkodie was not featured on ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ because he is not a “deep rapper”.
Below are some of the tweets.
Omar Sterling released an album and Sarkodie is trending. Now tell me who is the boss— Hajia_bintu???????? (@hajjbintu_) June 22, 2021
comparing omar sterling to sarkodie is like comparing rashford to mbappe.— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) June 22, 2021
If Omar and Manifest give us a hit song then they can get a little bit closer to sarkodie's daughter TITI but if not,then ay poyoo is bigger than the two combined— Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021
Paedae/ omar sterling is the truth and feeding us with real rap and poetry,no be the disposable thing sarkodie dey do.— No long Talker (@unrulyKoolkid) June 22, 2021
Dem say Omar Sterling’s album is the best album is the world now and the only artist they are comparing the album with is Sarkodie. The Sarkodie name is the standard. My king, your king, our king. Obidi ????— Larbi SarkCess????????➕???????????? (@Larbi_SarkCess) June 22, 2021
Sometimes I think because of the english he speaks. That's why more elite people like Manifest. But I prefer Omar sterling to Sarkodie and Sarkodie to Manifest— Sika_no_Ashi ???????? (@ealehn) June 22, 2021
So rappers dey evolve from TM na where paedae dey? The time industry gate keepers dey chase Sarkodie everyday for Tema then dem no born Omar Sterling or what? We dey like am buh you riffraffs just go make the album turn beans with this agenda????????????????????— Gangst ☆ ✭ PRO (@Snitchy_) June 22, 2021
Sarkodie's daughter TITI can even rap on a beat with good timing but up till now Omar Sterling can't even time a beat well. OMG ????????????— Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021
Buh on the low we all know say Omar Sterling sheda wey eno feature Sarkodie just to trend cuz ein naa eii never trend before ???????????? #omarsterling till today #BBC— ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@Nana_Kweku_Yesu) June 22, 2021
Omar Sterling to his girlfriend: so who is your best rapper in Ghana— Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021
His girlfriend: honey,u know I love you but I can't pretend to say u are the best rapper mean while sarkodie's daughter TITI alone is better than you ????
I wonder why clout chasers of the various fan bases are on Sarks neck for clout sake. Sarkodie don’t need your ratings because various rappers/singers across Africa rate him more than your English rapper. Rest y’all no nothing bout rap. The English rappers dey feel ein Twi.— SON OF A QUEEN (@hearttooclean) June 22, 2021
Omar sterling dropped an album buh sarkodie wey dey ein somewhere is trending ????. Moobl3 oo— Ayisi Phresh (@AyisiPhresh1) June 22, 2021
Just focus on promoting Padae ein album eerrr ????????#OmarSterling #SameEarthDifferentWorld
Omar Sterling is not your regular kinda rapper , He is a Poet , I mean the best poet in this country ❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#SameEarthDifferentWorlds #R2bees but anyway King sarkodie is the #Highest ???? #NoPressureAlbum— Sikasemm (@Sikasemm) June 22, 2021
That's why Sarkodie was specific. He said "people Rapping and Killing" not inshallah and vibes kinda people— fredkiss ???? (@fredkiss1) June 22, 2021
Cc: @jcarter_d https://t.co/HfUuJ4nJ5V
The tweets about Omar Sterling is to trigger sarkodie fans not to support Omar Sterling ????????????????— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) June 22, 2021
By 12noon it will end
Omar sterling took 365 years just to release an album and you’re comparing him to the king ???? of rap (sarkodie)you’re not serious at all ????????????????— BubuashieSavage???????????????? (@sav_age43) June 22, 2021
When the phrase "favourite rapper" is said by another rapper it's sarkodie that comes to y'all minds... apparently sarkodie I everyone's favourite no cap ????????????— SAFARI SARKCESS➕???????? (@therealsafari_) June 22, 2021
They are comparing Sarkodie to Omar Sterling because they want his Album to sell small !! Masa Sarkodie be King Kong .— SarkCess???????????????? (@yaw__morgan) June 22, 2021
Why do you guys force sarkodie into everything, I hate sark fans so much, does everything have to revolve around him???? https://t.co/CXw2sn1Fmt— #EverydayForBrown&Tia♥️????️ (@CjKofi) June 22, 2021
You people haven’t head the albums but you comparing omar sterling to sarkodie ????♂️????— BIG CEO???????? (@yrncally) June 22, 2021
Sarkodie? Lol what’s “style” to Bra Mike? He wasn’t on the album ‘cause he wasn’t on it. Simple. https://t.co/Q2WmePPNfE— theFIXER (@JayJ_Yankey) June 22, 2021
Omar sterling is very close to wizkid , king promise and Davido but he didn’t feature any of them on his album but Sarkodie will beg for a feature from wizkid and his myopic fans will say Sarkodie is far gone !! Sarkodie is finished artist riding on collabo to stay relevant!! ????— KumasiBorga???? (@Shatakumasi) June 22, 2021
Agenda boys are using sarkodie's name to trend Omar Sterling's album bcos if Sarknatives don't stream your song aa who else will do it for u? ????????????— Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 22, 2021