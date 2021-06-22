You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 22Article 1292113

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Omar Sterling’s latest album is stirring up a comparison of him and Sarkodie

Sarkodie [L], Omar Sterling [R]

• Fans of Sarkodie and Omar Sterling are comparing the two rappers

• This comes after the release of Omar Sterling's album 'Same Earth Different Worlds'

• Omar Sterling's album is on the market; Sarkodie's is scheduled for release on July 9

The hip-hop community on social media has had something to munch courtesy of Omar Sterling’s ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album which was released on June 22.

While some are excited about the project of Omar Sterling, otherwise known as Paedae, half of Ghanaian music duo R2bees, others find it an opportunity to compare his prowess to Sarkodie.

The 20-track album features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. It also features Mugeez, another half of the R2bees music group.

A few hours after the release of the album, fans of both Omar Sterling and Sarkodie have been comparing the two rappers. While it is unclear how it started, the fans have fiercely been making arguments in favour of their respective favorites.

Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th album titled ‘No Pressure’ on July 9, a day before his birthday. The album was executive-produced by Sarkodie and Kojo Spio.

Ahead of the release, some fans of Sarkodie are optimistic that the record will be unmatched. According to them, the irony of ‘No Pressure’ is that “it’s actually going to give pressure”. They have insisted that although the project has not been released, Omar Sterling’s will not be better than Sarkodie’s despite the fact that the former has occupied three spots in the top five trends on Twitter after the release of his album.

In what appears to be a troll, some tweeps have argued that Sarkodie was not featured on ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ because he is not a “deep rapper”.

