'How? No!' – Nikki Samonas refutes claims of Ghana movie industry being slowed

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has said that the Ghana movie industry has seen a significant improvement compared to previous years.



She indicated that the investment in the movie industry by some corporate organizations has helped to make it more visible and active in the country.



The Ghanaian actress conceded that the movie industry slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic period when there was no support or investment from any organization due to the prevailing circumstances by then.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Nikki Samonas intimated that the Ghana movie industry has made progress due to the financial support from Akwaaba Magic and other organizations that have come on board.



“How? No! Since when? Right now it's up I mean it dipped really hard after COVID-19. It [Ghana movie industry] went really down because it was difficult to come back.



“But now because of corporate investments and investors, especially Akwaaba Magic and a lot of cooperate investors coming on board. Now we are used to the digitization way of marketing movies, so, I think that it has picked up tremendously,” she said.



The Ghanaian actress further noted that music is ahead of movies in Ghana because of how consistently songs are released compared to films.



“Music is noisy, it is everywhere and the movie is not as loud as music. So movies flow like water and the music is fire or fire, that’s how I see it.



"So obviously people are going to know more about music. Movies come once in a while but music is constant so I think that is why it is like that,” Nikki Samonas stated.



