How Nii Okai changed MOG Music’s life after a plea

The first time Nana Yaw Boakye held a microphone was when he was eleven years old. He was a drummer at the Methodist Church but the lead singer was absent, a development that birthed his journey into singing.



“It appeared there was nobody to lead worship so I said I could do it. Out of frustration, they gave me the microphone and I did well. One of the teachers told me to take it seriously because I could make a name for myself through that,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Having been advised accordingly, Nana Yaw Boakye, now MOG Music, heeded and sought assistance from gospel music star Nii Okai of ‘Moko Be’ fame. This was barely a year after he had received the advice from one of the teachers of the church.



MOG Music recalled how he approached the music icon and craved his indulgence to mentor him. The response he got from Nii Okai, according to him, was ‘Why not?’



“I met him at the church. I had seen his video on TV and they had invited him to my church. I went to him and said I wanted to submit to him because I was new in the music business. I asked him to train me and he did,” MOG Music said.

“I joined a group he was a member of. He trained me. I was his protégé for more than eight years,” he added.



Now a member of Royalhouse Chapel International, MOG Music is a contemporary gospel musician with laurels to his credit. He has won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocal Performance on two consecutive occasions- 2020 and 2021.



The musician released his first album ‘New Wine’ in 2016. It earned him African Gospel Music Awards nominations for "Album of the Year" and "Discovery of the Year". In 2018, he released his second album “Better Me”.



