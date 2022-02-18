You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 18Article 1472147

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Nigerians reacted to Shatta Wale’s kissing video

Nigerians have waded into the ongoing buzz surrounding a viral video in which Shatta Wale kissed one of his team members, Kumordzie.

This comes after Nigeria media, including a popular Instagram blogger, ‘Instablog,’ shared the video on their social media page, causing a massive stir.

Instablog’s comment section went wild, and it is perhaps because Shatta was already in Nigeria’s ‘bad books’ for his earlier fight with Burna Boy.

Whiles some individuals alleged that the dancehall artiste could be bisexual, others have questioned why he and his team member had their eyes shut while kissing.

To them, it is hard to understand why Shatta will kiss his fellow man all in the name of appreciation.

Meanwhile, the dancehall artiste has justified his reasons for kissing his male friend.

He disclosed that within the Shatta Movement fraternity, kissing is a culture that solidifies their bond.

“Our bloodline kiss in shatta movement is trending. Shatta kumoji welcome back home in peace and not in pieces like they wanted. I kiss guy man. I kiss Latif. I kiss large. I kiss 7 million. I kiss ampalalu. I kiss Captan. I kiss MDK. Infact that’s why we are stronger in spirit than your entire generation.

"Everybody who has been with ME knows Shatta movement is a SPIRITUAL SOCIETY!!! Can’t you see we don’t fall? The way u deh see am. Ibe so u go get am. #NOSEEAMLIKEDAT,” he earlier wrote on Facebook.

Read some comments from Nigerians below:













