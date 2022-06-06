You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 06Article 1554170

How Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Owo State church attack

An image of a bloody Nigerian flag An image of a bloody Nigerian flag

Nigerian local news outlets have reported that at least 50 Christian worshippers were murdered in the church attack carried out by gunmen at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, June 5.

The massacre that claimed the lives of children, women and men has attracted outrage from citizens over the continuous insecurities in the country. Also, notable celebrities have called for swift action.

The likes of singers Asa, Davido, Tekno, Falz and a host of others have paid tributes to the lost lives with messages to authorities to bring a claim against perpetrators and ensure the safety of citizens in the most populated West African country.

Nigeria's superstar Davido in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday wrote: "Jesus take control...Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls #Prayforondo," a separate post read: "This is too much."

Also, media personality Toke Makinwa who was in a state of disappointment and pain reiterated that her country was no longer safe.

"I am from Idanre, an hour or less away from Owo, I am tired of being tired, exhausted from my exhaustion, Nigeria….. ah, all we do is cry out, nothing will happen, it could be anyone in that church today. O sun mi. #PrayforOndo."

Check out some reactions from Nigerian celebrities:













