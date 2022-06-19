How Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her 42nd birthday anniversary

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunday, June 19, marks the birthday anniversary of veteran journalist and General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah.



The seasoned broadcaster turns 42 and she celebrated it as always.



Unlike last year when her birthday anniversary was highlighted by a 2020 Range Rover gift she received from an undisclosed benefactor, to commemorate this year’s celebration, Nana Aba Anamoah published some beautiful photos of herself on her verified Twitter page.



The photos attracted a lot of birthday goodwill messages from celebrities and fans alike. For hours, Nana Aba Anamoah occupied the first spot on Ghana's Twitter Trends as she was celebrated by tweeps.



She also posted some gifts she received from loved ones. The management of Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, for instance, presented a cake to the veteran television personality.



Here are some messages from celebrities and fans of Nana Aba Anamoah;





For all the lives you keep touching, God bless you❤️May the Grace keep sustaining you❤️keep opening doors and leading way. We so much love you ❤️ https://t.co/UYDug0br2x — Sistah Sika (@sika_precious) June 19, 2022

Thank you so much



Come to Ghana ???? https://t.co/D6V60kBXex — n.a (@thenanaaba) June 19, 2022