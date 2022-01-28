How Mzbel ended live radio show after hearing news of her father's death

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel loses father



Mzbel saddened by her fathers' demise



Mzbel postpones radio show over the demise of her father



Singer and radio presenter, Mzbel was on-air presenting her show, Odo Nsor on Onua FM, when she received the message of her father's death.



It was an emotional sight as Mzbel, who couldn't control herself, begged her listeners that she had to call off the show and attend to matters.



She explained that her late father, Mr Albert Amoah, was a Muslim and as custom demands, he was expected to be buried on the same day, reasons why she had to rush out of the studio to pay her last respect to him.



Tears rolled down her eyes, for a moment, Mzbel could not even utter a word.



"I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show. I have to go, my father is a Muslim, If I don't quickly go, they will bury him without me seeing him.



"I beg you, let's just close the show, I beg you," said Mzbel as she left her seat in tears.



On Thursday, Mzbel together with her guests were discussing the topic, "Best sex position during sex', on her 18 years-rated show when she was informed that her father had passed away.



Check out the post below:











