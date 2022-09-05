How Joe Mettle, MOG, Sonnie Badu, others reacted to Dunsin Oyekan's 'horrific' accident

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several individuals are still in awe of how God’s hands rescued popular Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, from a ghastly motor accident which could have snatched his life in a second’s split.



Videos and pictures of the incident which went viral on social media captured the ‘Yah’ crooner and his crew members miraculously alive in the remains of their vehicle, which had been left in ruins.



It was gathered that the crash reportedly occurred on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, between their vehicle (a Toyota Prado SUV) and a trailer on September 3, 2022.



Dunsin Oyekan escaped the accident untouched and unhurt while some of his crew members sustained minor injuries, a situation which many have described as a miracle considering the extent of damage the vehicle sustained.



Reacting to the news while thanking God for preserving the life of their own, goodwill messages have since been pouring in from other gospel ministers in and across Nigeria.



The likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Victoria Orenze, Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, MOG, and several others have penned down touching messages to their colleague.



In the case of a Ghanaian gospel minister, Sonnie Badu, he is requesting that the gospel singer gives testimony in his next single.



“Thank you Jesus….It's time for another song,” he wrote on Instagram.



Meanwhile, Dunsin has announced the release of his latest studio album dubbed, ‘THE GLORY EXPERIENCE (Songs of Zion).’



Read the posts below:





