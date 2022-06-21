How I met Hollywood actor ‘Ghost’ – Jupitar discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Mensah Joseph Henry, Contributor

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Jupitar has disclosed that he met American Hollywood actor turn rapper, Omari Hardwick popularly known as “Ghost” on the popular social media platform, Instagram.



In an exclusive interview with Univers Entertainment, on June 20, the “Eternity” hit maker stated that the American actor has been a friend for a year after “Ghost” reached out to him on the social media platform.



He mentioned this after the Hollywood actor, featured him on his “Fearless” Season 1 album.



“Omari has been a friend for a year. He reach out to me on Instagram saying he was a big fan. We were initially communicating as friends when I told him I liked the character he played in the seasonal movie Power, and we then exchange number and decided to feature ourselves in our respective albums, which he featured me on his fearless album he released recently,” Jupitar said.



He further revealed that he is working on a new album that will feature some American artists. He said the collaboration has been facilitated by Omari.



“He has introduced me to a whole lot of American artists, and top producers if you have studied Jupiter for the past years, you will know that I am an unpredictable artiste, so hopefully by the end of the year my fans should be expecting rainbow colors in my album” he added.



Omari Hardwick on Saturday, June 18, 2022, did a private album listening on his album “fearless” season 1. The rapper is, however yet to release the album on various music platforms.