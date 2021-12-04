How I ended up in jail for six months - Computer Man discloses

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 December 2021

The leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has disclosed how he landed in jail Somewhere in 1997.



According to the controversial church leader, he was jailed for six months because he stood as surety for his uncle's son who had been arrested for a visa scam and his uncle's son later run away leaving the police to come after him.



"My uncle's son took money from four individuals that he will send them to abroad and he failed them. He was arrested and I went to bail him, he bolted the next day and the police were not able to locate him.



"They did me a favour and gave me from two months up to six months but I was not able to produce him. I was taken to court and the court said I should produce him in two weeks but I was again not able to produce him," he told Oman Channel.



He added that having failed to produce the suspect, he was sent to jail for six months which he spent at the Kumasi Central Prison.



He added that his uncle's son whom it emerged he had run away to Italy later came back into the country and was handed over to the police.



Computer Man made this revelation while sharing his view on the order by an Accra High Court asking actress, Rosemond Alade Brown (Akuapem Poloo) to go back to jail and continue a 90-day jail term.



The Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge a 90-day jail term handed to her on April 16 2021.



The actress was earlier convicted to a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



But a ruling on an appeal filed by the actress after she had served just 8 days out of the sentence, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



According to Computer Man, the actress had a fair deal in the 90-day sentence she was handed as compared to the offence she committed.



He added that the lawyer representing the actress failed her in putting up a proper defence for her.



