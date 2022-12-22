How I earned the finest live band performer accolade – Kwaisey Pee

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwaisey Pee, known in private life as Kwasi Poku Addae, an award-winning artiste, has stated why his live band performances are unique.



It is important to note that some musicians in Ghana have difficulties in performing their own recorded songs especially when it comes to doing it with a live band.



Legendary Highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee seems to perform with a live band seamlessly and has carved a niche for himself as one of the finest when it comes to delivery on the big stage.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the veteran musician disclosed the secret of his live band performances.



He said on Kastle FM, “I learn, I keep learning and I try to improve upon myself every day.



“Because the work we are doing is like attending a school, and so you don’t stop learning,” he continued on the Kastle Entertainment Show.





“So I do learn a lot and also I do watch a lot of live band shows and more of such and it helps me in so many ways,” he ended as seen by MyNewsGh.com.